PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In a resolute and impassioned plea, KPTMA Chairman, Muhammad Kamran Shah, has reached out to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, seeking immediate help to address the profound challenges confronting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industry.

The pressing matter was discussed during a pivotal meeting of the KP Textile Mills Association, where grave concerns were raised over the Federal Government's recent decision to implement a blended gas supply, composed of 80 per cent natural gas and 20 per cent RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas), to serve the KP industry, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Kamran Shah, in his fervent appeal, beseeches the National Authorities to intervene promptly. Shah emphasizes that all sectors of the KP industry stand united against what they perceive as a serious injustice the imposition of Blended Gas, which combines natural gas with RLNG.

This policy, according to Kamran Shah, is fundamentally flawed, unjust, and significantly detrimental to the interests of the KP industry.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proudly stands as a net producer of natural gas, contributing a substantial 550 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) to the national gas reserves while utilizing merely a fraction, 200 MMCFD, for its internal requirements including 35 MMCFD for its industrial use.

Drawing attention to a stark disparity, Kamran Shah points out that Punjab and Sindh consume 57 per cent and 40 per cent of indigenous gas for their industrial sectors, leaving KP and Baluchistan with a mere 1.

8 per cent. This inequity has persisted for 13 years, denying KP the industrial gas connections it rightfully deserves.

To compound the issue, despite not utilizing RLNG, KP is unfairly subjected to the RLNG and Natural Gas blended rate, imposing an unjust burden on the province.

Kamran Shah further underscores that the rights of KP, as enshrined in Article 158 of the constitution, guarantee the province the use of its natural gas resources, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

In search of a solution, Kamran Shah earnestly appeals for the implementation of the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) on a provincial level. This measure would ensure that each province appropriately utilizes its natural resources.

With a sense of urgency, Kamran Shah alerts the authorities to the looming crisis, as the KP industry teeters on the brink of collapse, joblessness rises, and public unrest increases. He emphasizes that the situation is dire, and time is running out.

In conclusion, Muhammad Kamran Shah makes a heartfelt plea to the concerned authorities, urging them to intervene with the utmost respect and urgency to avert the impending catastrophe. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, renowned for its resilience and unwavering loyalty to Pakistan, now seeks the guidance and support of the authorities.