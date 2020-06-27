KPTMA chief condoles demises of Munawar Hassan, Younus Machiyara

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demises of Syed Munawar Hussan, a former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami and Younus Machiyara, Uncle of Dr. Amanullah Kassim Machiyara, Chairman and Chief Executive of Kassim Textile Mills Ltd, Karachi.

In his condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demises of both Syed Munawar Hussain and Younus Machiyara and said that both have played role in the development of Pakistan. He added Pakistan has lost real jewels whose services will be remembered long.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.