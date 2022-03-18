UrduPoint.com

KPTMA Condoles Over Demise Of Raza Kuli Khattak

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 09:05 PM

KPTMA condoles over demise of Raza Kuli Khattak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Raza Kuli Khan Khattak, Chairman BIBOJEE Group of Companies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Raza Kuli Khan Khattak, Chairman BIBOJEE Group of Companies.

In a condolence message issued here Friday, KPTMA members prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

They also prayed for granting patience to family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Late, Raza Kuli Khan was brother of Lieutenant General Retd. Ali Kuli Khan, Ahmad Kuli Khan and father of Sikandar Kuli Khan. His funeral prayers would be offered in Karnal Sher Khan Stadium Peshawar on March 19.

More Stories From Pakistan

