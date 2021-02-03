UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPTMA Seeks Meeting With CM, Others To Discuss Moratorium Issue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

KPTMA seeks meeting with CM, others to discuss moratorium issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Wednesday requested KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to CM, Himayatullah Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz for holding a meeting with the office bearers of the association to discuss plight of textile mills in wake of the decision of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) for suspension of gas supply to power plants of industrial units.

According to a press release issued here, KPTMA Vice Chairman, Kamran Shah highlighted that the implementation of the decision would bear highly negative impact on textile mills and they might not be able to fulfill their export commitments in time which would not only affect foreign exchange reserves of the country, rather would also allow our competitors like India and Bangladesh to take advantage of the situation and attract orders from our clients.

Shah especially raised the issue of losing investment by textile mills. He asserted that textile mills established these gas-fueled power plants at the time when the country was facing an acute shortage of electricity.

These power plants were installed on the request of the past government however due to inconsistency in policies, the textile mills are at the verge of losing whole investment made in installing these power plants.

Related Topics

India Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bangladesh Electricity Exchange Gas Textile From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

15 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

30 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

40 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

41 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

49 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.