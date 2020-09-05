UrduPoint.com
KPT's Prompt Response Prevented Heavy Loss In Oil Installation Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:37 AM

KPT's prompt response prevented heavy loss in oil installation area

Prompt action and timely response to fire emergency by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in the Oil Installation Area prevented major loss that could have happen at Kemari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Prompt action and timely response to fire emergency by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in the Oil Installation Area prevented major loss that could have happen at Kemari.

The incident occurred on Thursday at PSO lines that were crossing Shell, lies outside the premises of KPT, said a press release issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs here.

It stated that KPT teams lead by its Chairman rushed to the site and took charge of the fire extinguishing operation that lasted for almost four hours.

KPT fire fighting teams reached the site immediately with 7 fire tenders as soon as the incident was reported around 13:05 hours, it added.

Besides KPT, 2 fire tenders of Navy and one of KMC also participated in the operation.

Although Oil Installation Area does not fall under the jurisdiction of KPT, KPT took initiative to thwart the fire that threatened the major oil storage of the country adjacent to the port.

It is not the first time that KPT engaged in fire extinguishing operations outside the port, the KPT fire fighters have always rescued countless lives and also saved the peoples' properties.

The release said that real cause of the fire was not confirmed yet whereas the initial reports indicated that PSO staff was working on its fuel carrying lines inside the Shell premises where the incident took place.

KPT has requested Commissioner Karachi to convene an inquiry to establish the root cause behind the incident which has taken two precious lives and injured three.

KPT has ensured the filing of an FIR of the incident against those found responsible for the incident.

