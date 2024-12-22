KPUMA Announces Rs100 Increase In BRT Zu Card
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) has announced a Rs 100 increase in the price of Zu Card for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, the spokesman said on Sunday.
The price was increased due to current surge in paper and printing expenditure.
The new Zu card is now available at Rs400 after an increase of Rs100, the spokesman said.
It is worth mentioning here that the provincial government provided a substantial annual subsidy of Rs 4 billion to BRT. However, the fare for individual rides has been increased by Rs10, a few months back.
Despite facing financial challenges, the BRT continues to serve a significant number of commuters with over 400,000 passengers travelling daily.
APP/hsb/
