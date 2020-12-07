UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP,UNDP Starts Week-long Public Awareness On Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:21 PM

KP,UNDP starts week-long public awareness on human rights

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government celebrated International Human Rights Day on Monday in Peshawar, under the slogan "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands for Human Rights and Inclusive Recovery".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government celebrated International Human Rights Day on Monday in Peshawar, under the slogan "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands for Human Rights and Inclusive Recovery".

Due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the event was attended by limited number of people who strictly observed all SOPs, said a press release issued here.

The objective of the event was to raise public awareness on human rights principles and Pakistan's national and international commitments of human rights, particularly the rights of marginalized communities including women, people with disabilities and transgender persons who have faced additional rights-based challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event Provincial Secretary for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Masood Ahmed said that the KPK government was taking all possible measures to ensure that human rights of its citizens are protected, especially those who are vulnerable and marginalized.

He further said, that "although International Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10th December each year, we in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking the opportunity to observe and celebrate human rights progress and International Human Rights Day this week".

UNDP's Representative Ejaz Mustafa congratulated the KPK government on their ongoing commitment to the protection, promotion and enforcement of human rights, of all those living in the province, while recognizing the emerging rights-based challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that "UNDP looks forward to continued collaboration with the Department of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, including support to strengthening human rights policy implementation at all levels of governance, coordination and collection of human rights data and implementation of the business and Human Rights National Action Plan."Secretary Masood Ahmed and representatives of the Social Welfare Department jointly distributed relief packages to the transgender community whose incomes were affected by the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

In the current situation, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with facilitation from UNDP has taken several steps to ensure the protection and promotion of the rights of vulnerable populations who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic i.e. women, children, transgender persons and persons with disabilities

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Progress December Women Undp Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs MoU with Palo Al ..

25 minutes ago

EU Urges Venezuela to Start Transition Period, Off ..

4 minutes ago

US Condemns Venezuela's Election as Being 'Fraudul ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria launches China-built train line

4 minutes ago

Finland to Chair International Coalition on Intern ..

16 minutes ago

DGCX G6 currencies volumes continue upward growth ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.