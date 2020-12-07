KP,UNDP starts week-long public awareness on human rights

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government celebrated International Human Rights Day on Monday in Peshawar, under the slogan "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands for Human Rights and Inclusive Recovery".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government celebrated International Human Rights Day on Monday in Peshawar, under the slogan "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands for Human Rights and Inclusive Recovery".

Due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the event was attended by limited number of people who strictly observed all SOPs, said a press release issued here.

The objective of the event was to raise public awareness on human rights principles and Pakistan's national and international commitments of human rights, particularly the rights of marginalized communities including women, people with disabilities and transgender persons who have faced additional rights-based challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event Provincial Secretary for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Masood Ahmed said that the KPK government was taking all possible measures to ensure that human rights of its citizens are protected, especially those who are vulnerable and marginalized.

He further said, that "although International Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10th December each year, we in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking the opportunity to observe and celebrate human rights progress and International Human Rights Day this week".

UNDP's Representative Ejaz Mustafa congratulated the KPK government on their ongoing commitment to the protection, promotion and enforcement of human rights, of all those living in the province, while recognizing the emerging rights-based challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that "UNDP looks forward to continued collaboration with the Department of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, including support to strengthening human rights policy implementation at all levels of governance, coordination and collection of human rights data and implementation of the business and Human Rights National Action Plan."Secretary Masood Ahmed and representatives of the Social Welfare Department jointly distributed relief packages to the transgender community whose incomes were affected by the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

In the current situation, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with facilitation from UNDP has taken several steps to ensure the protection and promotion of the rights of vulnerable populations who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic i.e. women, children, transgender persons and persons with disabilities