Kreeri residents protest against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :People in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir held a protest demonstration against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The residents of Bangdara in Kreeri area of the district took to the streets to protest against the Water and Power Department for its failure to provide adequate drinking water to the community, KMS reported.

The protestors, who were carrying empty pots, demanded accountability for the department for its inability to ensure a reliable drinking water supply. They blocked a road to voice their grievances. They said their area has been grappling with a dire shortage of clean drinking water for several months but the responsible department has remained unresponsive to their plight.

A local resident said, "We are left with no choice but to consume contaminated water, which has inevitably taken a toll on our health."