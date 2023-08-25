Kristin Hawkins assumes charge as new US consul general Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly-appointed United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins assumed charge of her duties at the US consulate, here on Friday.

Ms. Hawkins succeeded William K. Makaneole in the role. A career member of the US foreign service, she is the 34th consul general in Lahore consulate. Most recently, she served as the coordinator for economic and development assistance at the US embassy in Islamabad. During her stint, she oversaw efforts relating to planning and implementing US civilian assistance programmes in Pakistan.

Hawkins has also served a prior stint (2015-2017) at the US embassy's public diplomacy section and managed academic and professional exchange programmes besides coordinating media engagements.

Vastly experienced, Hawkins has served the US State Department in various capacities including the senior Georgia desk officer at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs in Washington.

She has also served in Ukraine, Russia and Jamaica.

Hailing from Virginia, she holds a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs and economics from Virginia University. She speaks Russian language with flair and has studied Ukraine and French languages.

"I look forward to meet and work with people in Punjab to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the US and Pakistan," Hawkins said in her message on assuming the charge.

She further expressed the resolve to jointly advance the shared interests by strengthening economic ties, addressing shared climate environmental challenges through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework and expanding people-to-people contacts.