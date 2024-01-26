Kristin Hawkins Oversees Seed Technology Agreement
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 09:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The United States Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins on Friday oversaw agriculture seed technology distributorship signing ceremony between a Pakistani firm Jullundur and US based Agmor at a local hotel on Friday.
Under the agreement, Agmor Inc. USA will sell organic seeds to Jullundur (pvt) Ltd. Agmor Inc. is a Montana based company which deals in the manufacturing and export of organic fertiliser products with the brand name ‘NEB’.
The distribution and First Purchase Agreement was signed between Kyle Robert of Agmor and Usman Bashir of Jullundur (Pvt).
Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General Kristin Hawkins welcomed the agreement, adding that the collaboration is a testament to long-standing commitment of the US government to help Pakistan fight climate change and challenges to food security.
She said the Agmor and Jullundur nexus will help farmers to have environmentally friendly, cost effective and innovative products to help bolster their crop yield, bring prosperity to their families and their broader communities.
Ms. Hawkins further said, "Our two countries are working together on issues like climate change, agriculture and water management," adding, the Agmor research will help Pakistani farmers prosper.
Kyle Robert, in his remarks, said that the Agmor has forty years of research expertise in the field of agriculture produce, adding that the Agmor seeds are environment friendly and will increase the crop yield from 5-7 percent.
