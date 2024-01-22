Open Menu

Kristin Hawkins Praises Mohsin Naqvi’s Work Ethics

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 09:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins has praised work ethics, hard work and dynamism of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

In a meeting with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the latter’s office here on Monday, Ms. Hawkins lauded the people friendly initiatives of Mohsin Naqvi, adding that Mohsin Naqvi’s omnipresence is felt everywhere and all are awed by his work and dedication to service.

Hailing the caretaker provincial cabinet, she said the caretaker government under the dynamic leadership of Mohsin Naqvi has set new standards of public service, adding that he is seen working round the clock.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, speaking on the occasion, said that the Punjab government wishes to benefit from the expertise of the Americans in the agriculture sector especially in the methods to get more wheat yield.

He further said that Punjab government wishes to undertake town house projects like California, adding that it is also interested in affiliation of local educational institutions with California University.

Naqvi said smog is a big challenge which calls for urgent need of investigating the causes, adding that he had dedicated himself fully to the public service.

The US Consul General Kristin Hawkins said that the US government will further strengthen its collaboration in the trade and education, stressing the need to enhance bilateral collaboration on the California-Punjab Sister States agreement.

Provincial ministers S.M. Tanveer, Amir Mir, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) board and other government functionaries were present on the occasion.

