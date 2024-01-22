Kristin Hawkins Praises Mohsin Naqvi’s Work Ethics
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 09:15 PM
The United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins has praised work ethics, hard work and dynamism of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins has praised work ethics, hard work and dynamism of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.
In a meeting with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the latter’s office here on Monday, Ms. Hawkins lauded the people friendly initiatives of Mohsin Naqvi, adding that Mohsin Naqvi’s omnipresence is felt everywhere and all are awed by his work and dedication to service.
Hailing the caretaker provincial cabinet, she said the caretaker government under the dynamic leadership of Mohsin Naqvi has set new standards of public service, adding that he is seen working round the clock.
Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, speaking on the occasion, said that the Punjab government wishes to benefit from the expertise of the Americans in the agriculture sector especially in the methods to get more wheat yield.
He further said that Punjab government wishes to undertake town house projects like California, adding that it is also interested in affiliation of local educational institutions with California University.
Naqvi said smog is a big challenge which calls for urgent need of investigating the causes, adding that he had dedicated himself fully to the public service.
The US Consul General Kristin Hawkins said that the US government will further strengthen its collaboration in the trade and education, stressing the need to enhance bilateral collaboration on the California-Punjab Sister States agreement.
Provincial ministers S.M. Tanveer, Amir Mir, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) board and other government functionaries were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PA candidate joins PPP
Man's body found hanging in Islamabad
Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM with GCA Advisor
NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68th pre CSW
Minister commends FC for successful counter-terrorism operation
Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade ties
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain
China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asia
Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire
Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open
Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad
German train drivers to stage longest-ever strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA candidate joins PPP23 seconds ago
-
Man's body found hanging in Islamabad24 seconds ago
-
Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM with GCA Advisor26 seconds ago
-
NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68th pre CSW28 seconds ago
-
Minister commends FC for successful counter-terrorism operation3 minutes ago
-
Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire3 minutes ago
-
Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad14 minutes ago
-
One died, 35 injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to support pharma sector: Nadeem Jan3 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM discuss bilateral ties3 minutes ago
-
Security, law & order situation in Islamabad under control: ICCPO3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan ECP chief takes notice of staff absenteeism15 seconds ago