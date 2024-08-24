Kristin Hawkins readies to bask in Lahore’s magic for another year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Reflecting on the first anniversary of her diplomatic duties in the province of Punjab, US Consul General to Lahore Kristin K Hawkins has said that she eagerly looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan through economic development, educational opportunities and preservation of rich cultural heritage during her second year as Consul General to Lahore.

In a message on the eve of her first anniversary as the Consul General here on Saturday, she reiterated her resolve to foster people to people ties, adding that “I feel extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to spend this past year savoring Lahore’s delicious food, exploring city’s rich culture and history, and building connections with a wide range of impressive Pakistanis.”

Reminiscing on the year spent in Lahore, she said: “Before I moved to Lahore as Consul General from Islamabad last summer, friends often reminded me of the proverbial phrase about the amorphous city ‘Jinnay Lahore nahin wekhya o Jamaya nahin’ (You are not born if you have not visited Lahore),” adding that she was not only celebrating her first anniversary but her birthday of the life in Lahore also.

Hawkins further said over the past year, under the leadership of US ambassador Donald Blome, the US Consulate in Lahore expanded and strengthened partnerships between the United States and Pakistan across Punjab, focusing on economic development, educational opportunities, and preservation of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

She said during the last 12 months, the US had awarded scholarships to over 1100 students in Punjab to hone their English language and leadership skills which will improve their job prospects, adding that the US Consulate launched a US 500000 Dollars initiative to enhance entrepreneurship training at 15 universities across Punjab.

“I am inspired by the way US companies in Punjab are creating high quality jobs and inclusive workplaces,” Consul General Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the US government had supported sports and leadership opportunities for girls at high schools and universities across Punjab, established Lincoln Corners in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, and Vehari besides the academy for Women Entrepreneurs. She said the upcoming sixth Lincoln Corner at the Quaid e Azam library Lahore will further enhance these efforts by providing free resources and learning opportunities to the community.

“The United States is committed to supporting young Pakistanis in achieving their dreams and having a prosperous future,” Hawkins said.

Thanking people of Punjab, the US Consul General said, “I have received such a warm welcome across the province whether engaging with the resilient Christian community in Jaranwala, visiting Multan’s iconic shrines, engaging in an interfaith dialogue at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque, or visiting Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.” She said “the United States is committed to supporting freedom of religion and interfaith harmony as well as preserving Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.”