Krora Power Project To Generate 11.8 MW Electricity: CM’s Aide
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy, Engineer Tariq Sadozai has said that Krora Hydro-power Project would generate 11.8 megawatts of electricity and increase revenue of provincial government.
He said this during his visit to a site in Shangla district. On the occasion, Project Director, Habibullah Shah presented a briefing about the progress and other matters related to the project.
He informed that the electrical and mechanical work of the project was responsibility of a Chinese company but remaining electrical and mechanical work was completed by local engineers due to security concerns.
He told that testing of the project is expected to be completed by March or April 2025 after which the plant would be ready for commercial operation.
CM’s aide said that Krora Hydro power Project is expected to bring an approximately 1 billion rupees annually for provincial government.
He also praised the project team's performance and emphasized the need to complete the testing as soon as possible to ensure the plant’s commercial operation at the earliest.
He reiterated that energy sector is included in priorities of provincial government's top priorities adding that timely completion of energy projects would bring prosperity to the province.
Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM inspected the ongoing restoration work at the Renolia Hydropower Project in Kohistan. He was informed him that the project is expected to be completed by 2026 and would generate annual revenue of 410 million rupees for the provincial government.
APP/mds/
