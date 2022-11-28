KS-Relief Center starts distribution of winter relief project in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has started a project to distribute 25,000 winter kits among recent flood-affected and deserving people living in Pakistan in collaboration with NDMA.

This year, life-threatening floods caused by unusual heavy monsoon rains have affected 33 million people. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is engaged in providing emergency aid to the flood-affected areas of Pakistan to help people to cope with the disaster, said a press release issued by the Embassy of the Saudi Arabia.

The winter relief package will be distributed in 14 districts of Pakistan (Ganache, Skardu, Nagar, Astor, Ghazar, Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Dadu, Jamshoro & Qamber Shahdakot).

The package includes 50,000 Polyester Quilts and 25,000 winter kits, including warm shawls for men and women and warm clothes for children and adults.

King Salman's relief package will be distributed transparently with the help of NDMA and provincial government, which will benefit more than 175,000 people in these districts.