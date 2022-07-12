UrduPoint.com

KS-Relief Completes The Distribution Of Sacrificial Meat In 10 Districts Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) completed the distribution of the sacrifice of 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in ten districts of Pakistan so that deserving and affected people can also benefit from the sacrificial meat on eid day.

Under this program, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat was distributed in 8 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakimarwat, Mansehra, Chitral, Kohistan, Bajour)   and districts (Ganche and Rondo) in Gilgit Baltistan so that these people can also enjoy Eid, said a news release issued by the Embassy of Saudi Arabi in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

  This sacrificial (Qurbani) program is carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, local government, and local NGO.

As per details, more than 80,297 people benefited from this project.

