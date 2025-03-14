KS relief concludes winter kits project, delivering 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully completed its Winter Kits Project 2025, a large-scale humanitarian initiative aimed at assisting communities affected by severe winter conditions and natural disasters across Pakistan.

In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), KSrelief distributed 50,000 winter kits across 52 districts, covering some of the coldest and most vulnerable regions in the country. According to an official,the aid reached 17 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Balochistan, 6 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 6 in Sindh, and 2 in Punjab.

Each comprehensive winter package included two high-quality polyester quilts, warm shawl kits for men and women, and winter clothing for children and adults, ensuring that families had the necessary protection against extreme temperatures.

The distribution was carried out in close coordination with government and implemented in partnership with the Hayat Foundation.

This initiative has positively impacted over 337,079 individuals, reinforcing KSrelief’s dedication to humanitarian aid and its mission to support vulnerable communities in times of crisis. KSrelief remains committed to providing critical assistance globally, standing at the forefront of relief efforts to aid those affected by severe weather and emergencies.