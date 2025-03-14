KS Relief Concludes Winter Kits Project, Delivering 50,000 Winter Kits Across Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully completed its Winter Kits Project 2025, a large-scale humanitarian initiative aimed at assisting communities affected by severe winter conditions and natural disasters across Pakistan.
In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), KSrelief distributed 50,000 winter kits across 52 districts, covering some of the coldest and most vulnerable regions in the country. According to an official,the aid reached 17 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Balochistan, 6 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 6 in Sindh, and 2 in Punjab.
Each comprehensive winter package included two high-quality polyester quilts, warm shawl kits for men and women, and winter clothing for children and adults, ensuring that families had the necessary protection against extreme temperatures.
The distribution was carried out in close coordination with government and implemented in partnership with the Hayat Foundation.
This initiative has positively impacted over 337,079 individuals, reinforcing KSrelief’s dedication to humanitarian aid and its mission to support vulnerable communities in times of crisis. KSrelief remains committed to providing critical assistance globally, standing at the forefront of relief efforts to aid those affected by severe weather and emergencies.
Recent Stories
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KS relief concludes winter kits project, delivering 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
CM’s Aide Salma Butt inspects Ramazan relief efforts in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Derajat 2025 festival help to promote local culture, boost business :Faisal Amin Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
IUB improves its QS World University Ranking6 minutes ago
-
President Gillani calls for coordinated efforts to manage alarming population growth6 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest four drug-peddlers6 minutes ago
-
District Peace Committee meeting in Nankana Sahib16 minutes ago
-
Khangarh police arrest murder suspect in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Driver killed as overloaded truck overturns16 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior highlights major achievements and reforms in annual report16 minutes ago
-
36th syndicate meeting of Khushal Khattak university held16 minutes ago
-
Talal lauds security forces for foiling Jaffar express terror attack, calls for national unity again ..26 minutes ago