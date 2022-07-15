UrduPoint.com

KS Relief Dispatches 3000 Food Bags For Flood Affected People In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief) has dispatched emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tons loaded with essential food items to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief) has dispatched emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tons loaded with essential food items to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood affected people.

As many as 3000 food packages would help 21000 flood affected people living in six different districts of Balochistan including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pashin, Killa Saifullah and Qilla Abdullah, said a press release on Friday.

Each food package weighted 95 kg contained all the necessary food items comprising 80 Kg flour, 5 litters cooking oil, 5 Kg sugar and chickpea.

The food bags had been distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local government of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Flood Oil Khuzdar Lasbela All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Ma ..

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Man Utd

2 minutes ago
 Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Af ..

Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

2 minutes ago
 Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ..

Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ongoing projects

2 minutes ago
 SECP enhances investment limits for insurance comp ..

SECP enhances investment limits for insurance companies in ETFs

2 minutes ago
 Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain a ..

Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain affected districts of Balochist ..

5 minutes ago
 US, Partners Making Efforts to End Europe's Depend ..

US, Partners Making Efforts to End Europe's Dependence on Russian Energy - White ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.