KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief) has dispatched emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tons loaded with essential food items to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief) has dispatched emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tons loaded with essential food items to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood affected people.

As many as 3000 food packages would help 21000 flood affected people living in six different districts of Balochistan including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pashin, Killa Saifullah and Qilla Abdullah, said a press release on Friday.

Each food package weighted 95 kg contained all the necessary food items comprising 80 Kg flour, 5 litters cooking oil, 5 Kg sugar and chickpea.

The food bags had been distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local government of Balochistan.