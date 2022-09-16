UrduPoint.com

KS Relief Dispatches Two More Planes Carrying Relief Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

KS Relief dispatches two more planes carrying relief goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief) has dispatched two more air cargo planes carrying tents, blankets, food and non-food items and dates to provide urgent and immediate relief to the flood-affected people.

Nawaf Saeed Almalkiy, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan along with Dr. Khalid M. Al-othmani, Director of King Salman Relief Pakistan office visited flood-hit areas at Sehwan Shareef and distributed relief among affectees.

These items will help to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people living in all the provinces of Pakistan. The package will be beneficial for quick and early relief for the victims and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

King Salman Relief Centre has launched the campaign "The Saudi People's Campaign for the Relief of Flood Victims in Pakistan" by establishing Air Bridge to carry out relief operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Saudi All

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

6 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.