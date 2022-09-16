KS Relief dispatches two more planes carrying relief goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief) has dispatched two more air cargo planes carrying tents, blankets, food and non-food items and dates to provide urgent and immediate relief to the flood-affected people.

Nawaf Saeed Almalkiy, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan along with Dr. Khalid M. Al-othmani, Director of King Salman Relief Pakistan office visited flood-hit areas at Sehwan Shareef and distributed relief among affectees.

These items will help to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people living in all the provinces of Pakistan. The package will be beneficial for quick and early relief for the victims and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

King Salman Relief Centre has launched the campaign "The Saudi People's Campaign for the Relief of Flood Victims in Pakistan" by establishing Air Bridge to carry out relief operations.