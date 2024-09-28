Open Menu

KSA Acting CG Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Acting Consul General (CG) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Abdul Rehman Saad called on Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Saturday.

MQM-Pakistan leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaim Khani were also present on the occasion.

The Governor and Acting Consul General discussed Pak-Saudi economic relations, investment opportunities in the Sindh province and other matters of mutual interest.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the two countries were linked to the eternal bond of Islamic brotherhood.

He said that KSA had always helped Pakistan in every difficult time.

Tessori said that they would provide all possible facilities to the investors of Saudi Arabia.

The KSA Acting Consul General said that KSA attached special importance to her relations with Pakistan.

He said that Saudi investors were interested in investing in various sectors of Pakistan.

