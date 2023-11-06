Open Menu

KSA Announces 700 Scholarships For Pak Students

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) has announced 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study in top 25 universities of KSA.

According to the details, the Embassy of Riyadh in a notification stated that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study at the level of Diploma, Bachelor, Master and PhD in 25 universities of the Kingdom.

"Previously the number of scholarships was 600, which has now been increased to 700" the embassy statement added.

The students residing in Pakistan and legal resident in the Kingdom both can apply for these scholarships through the university's unified online website i.

e. https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

It is to mention here that 75 percent students will be awarded scholarships from Pakistan, whereas 25 percent scholarships will be given to Pakistani students residing in the Kingdom.

Other relevant information which includes a procedure to apply for scholarships, eligibility criteria, and benefits of scholarships is given at https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

HEC has asked all Principals, Educational Heads to announce and disseminate the scholarships details/information among senior students (XI-XII / O-A Level) of their respective schools and also arrange to place on the notice boards/school gates for the information of parents as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyadh Saudi Arabia All From Top

Recent Stories

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

49 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan