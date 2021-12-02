UrduPoint.com

KSA Armed Forces Delegation Witnesses Field Fire & Battle Inoculation Drill

A delegation of Kingdom of Saudi Arabian (KSA) Armed Forces among faculty members and students of different local schools and colleges witnessed the Field Fire and Battle Inoculation exercise held by Okara Formation at Khairpur Tamewali Ranges

The exercise was witnessed by KSA Armed Forces delegation led by Brigadier General Amer Moghram H. Al Shehri, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The visiting Saudi delegation appreciated the concept, skillful planning and professional conduct of exercise and lauded training standards and operational readiness of the participating troops.

