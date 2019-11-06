UrduPoint.com
KSA Assistant Defence Minister Calls On COAS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:38 PM

KSA assistant defence minister calls on COAS

Assistant Defence Minister, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a Inter Services Public Relations press release, during the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation.

