UrduPoint.com

KSA, China Desire To Invest In Pakistan: Tarin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:36 AM

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and China wanted to invest in Pakistan in various sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and China wanted to invest in Pakistan in various sectors.

The foreign countries are taking keen interest in the investment of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is a need to enhance exports and productivity to further improve economy of this country, he stated.

Tarin said, the country has sufficient electricity but there is shortage in gas sector. He urged the people to use more electricity in the winter season and avoid wastage of gas.

In reply to a question about IMF program, he said it has demanded increase in power tariff but the government didn't have any intention to put more burden on poor the masses.

He said all out efforts are being made to lower the burden of low income group.

About increase in petroleum prices, he said, the government will not change the prices of petroleum products now.

The adviser stressed the need for focusing on 'free market' to achieve growth target in near future. He lauded the efforts of the Tax departments for showing improvement in the tax collection.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Exports Poor Shaukat Tarin China Saudi Arabia Gas Market TV All Government

Recent Stories

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

27 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

26 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

26 minutes ago
 'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy relia ..

'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy reliance on USD, bring down trade d ..

26 minutes ago
 Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Natur ..

Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Nature of US Drills in Black Sea - ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.