KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and China wanted to invest in Pakistan in various sectors.

The foreign countries are taking keen interest in the investment of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is a need to enhance exports and productivity to further improve economy of this country, he stated.

Tarin said, the country has sufficient electricity but there is shortage in gas sector. He urged the people to use more electricity in the winter season and avoid wastage of gas.

In reply to a question about IMF program, he said it has demanded increase in power tariff but the government didn't have any intention to put more burden on poor the masses.

He said all out efforts are being made to lower the burden of low income group.

About increase in petroleum prices, he said, the government will not change the prices of petroleum products now.

The adviser stressed the need for focusing on 'free market' to achieve growth target in near future. He lauded the efforts of the Tax departments for showing improvement in the tax collection.