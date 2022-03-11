KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming prosperous, stable nation: Saudi envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki Friday called on National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and said the Kingdom was committed to support Pakistan for becoming a prosperous and stable country.

Both the dignitaries discussed important regional and global issues during the meeting, said a news release.

The Saudi envoy and NSA stressed the importance of working together for the benefit and interests of both the countries.