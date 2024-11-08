KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq on Friday said that KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers and laborers of Pakistan.

Skilled labors and workers after earning handsome amounts in KSA would help strengthen Pakistan’s economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about agreements with KSA, he said high-level delegations had visited Pakistan and signed several memorandum of understanding (MoUs). He said that signing agreements would help increase business relations between the two countries.

To a question, he said the work on 500 million Dollar projects has been started to boost trade activities in Pakistan.

Commenting on the cultural week of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, he said besides high-level dignitaries, Pakistani artists and sports players have participated in the cultural event of Pakistan arranged in KSA. A large number of different communities are taking keen interest and visiting the stalls of Pakistan in Riyadh, he added.

To a question about the demand for vocational workers in KSA, he said that Pakistan vocational and technical institutions should prepare the technical workforce to fulfill the demand in Saudi Arabia.