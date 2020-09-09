UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSA Desires To See More Progress, Development In Pakistan: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

KSA desires to see more progress, development in Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki on Wednesday said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) wanted to see more progress and development in Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel programme, he said a close bonded relations between the two brotherly countries would remain unbroken.

Expressing great pleasure over long lasting ties between the two countries, he said KSA always felt pleasure to help Pakistan.

He said Saudi Arabia wanted to see Pakistan 'a strong and prosperous state'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

20 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

35 minutes ago

NAB seeks assets details of PPP legislator, family ..

2 minutes ago

Due PSX projection to attract more investment: Alv ..

2 minutes ago

Ivory Coast Wishes to Step Up Military Cooperation ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Safety Crucial as AstraZeneca Halts Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.