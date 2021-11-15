KSA donates two mosques to Pakistan

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated King Abdul Aziz Mosque and King Fahd Mosque to the government of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated King Abdul Aziz Mosque and King Fahd Mosque to the government of Pakistan.

According to a statement of the embassy issued here on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated King Abdul Aziz Mosque in the city of Manserah and King Fahd Mosque in Muzaffarabad to the government of Pakistan.

Minister of Religious Affairs, Noor al-Haq Qadri has also attended the event.

The King Abdul Aziz Mosque can accommodate more than 10,000 worshipers while the King Fahd Mosque in Muzaffarabad can accommodate more than 6000 worshipers.

The mosques contain spacious courtyards and distinct designs inspired by the two mosques in the Holy Mosque in Makah and the Prophet's Mosque.

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan, Al-Maliki said that the Kingdom has endeavored to assist Pakistan at all times and circumstances, under the generous guidance of wise leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from its founder King Abdul-Aziz, his sons to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz and the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.