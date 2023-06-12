UrduPoint.com

KSA Implements Volunteer Program To Serve Elderly Pilgrims In Madinah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:21 PM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a voluntary program "Sawaed Al-Sihhah" aiming to provide health, awareness, education, ambulance services and some specific services to assist elderly pilgrims and population of Madinah

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the number of volunteers joining the program stood at 121 individuals who were present in volunteer centres at locations that pilgrims visit upon their arrival in Madinah near the Prophet's Holy Mosque, the Quba Mosque, Al-Qiblatayn Mosque, Al-Miqat Mosque and Sayyed Al-Shuhada Mosque.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the number of volunteers joining the program stood at 121 individuals who were present in volunteer centres at locations that pilgrims visit upon their arrival in Madinah near the Prophet's Holy Mosque, the Quba Mosque, Al-Qiblatayn Mosque, Al-Miqat Mosque and Sayyed Al-Shuhada Mosque.

It added that the program embarked on holding workshops for volunteers to train that how to deal with pilgrims, their culture, and their different languages and to provide health awareness to pilgrims to perform Hajj so they can safely and efficiently complete their rituals.

The program continues until the end of the Hajj season for 1444 Hijri.

