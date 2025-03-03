KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Iftar and dates distribution Program for Pakistan for the year 1446 Hijri.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki inaugurated the programme in Islamabad on Monday.

Under the program, 20 tons of dates will be distributed to 40,000 deserving individuals, while 30,000 individuals will benefit from the Iftar program.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi Ambassador said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Iftar program and the gift of dates will be held throughout Ramadan across Pakistan.

haudhry Salik Hussain, expressed gratitude on behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government, and the people of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for its continuous assistance to those in need in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Both expressed their commitment to further strengthen the existing deep-rooted ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

The Ambassador conveyed Ramadan greetings for DPM and people of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar reciprocated the same for the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.