KSA Military Advisor Meets COAS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to His Royal Highness Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Program were discussed.

COAS affirmed Pakistan Army's support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's valuable contributions particularly towards regional peace and stability.

KSA Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy was also present during the meet.

