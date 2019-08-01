KSA Minister Media, Military Adviser to Minister Defence call on COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of Media Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Turki Bin Abdullah Al Shabanah and Military Adviser to Minister of Defence KSA Major General Talal Abdullah Alotaibi on Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at General Head Quarters.

KSA's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed al Maliky was also present during the meeting.

Regional security situation and matters of mutual interest discussed.

COAS said that both countries have history of defence cooperation which Pakistan greatly values.

Pakistan Army stands with Saudi Armed Forces in all fields.

COAS expressed condolences on the death of Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.