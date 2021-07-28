UrduPoint.com
KSA, Pakistan To Continue Playing Part For Peace, Stability: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said the relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust as both nations would continue to play their part for peace and stability.

The Army Chief expressed these views during a call on paid by Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS thanked Saudi leadership for KSA's support to Pakistan and its Armed Forces.

The Saudi Foreign Minister while assuring Pakistan of unflinching support, appreciated sincere efforts and role Pakistan played for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Matters of bilateral interest, evolving security situation of the region including Afghanistan Peace Process and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed during the meeting.

