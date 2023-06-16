KSA, Pakistan to ink green oil refinery accord within two months

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed upon signing the Green Field Oil Refinery agreement within the next two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed upon signing the Green Field Oil Refinery agreement within the next two months.

The decision was made during a meeting between Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and the future course of action on the speedy implementation of the Green Field Oil Refinery project.

Musadik Malik extended his gratitude to the Saudi government on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"This mega project has come to existence due to the great leadership of Crown Prince and Prince Abdul Aziz," the minister added.