UrduPoint.com

KSA, Pakistan To Ink Green Oil Refinery Accord Within Two Months

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

KSA, Pakistan to ink green oil refinery accord within two months

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed upon signing the Green Field Oil Refinery agreement within the next two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed upon signing the Green Field Oil Refinery agreement within the next two months.

The decision was made during a meeting between Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and the future course of action on the speedy implementation of the Green Field Oil Refinery project.

Musadik Malik extended his gratitude to the Saudi government on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"This mega project has come to existence due to the great leadership of Crown Prince and Prince Abdul Aziz," the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With X ..

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With Xi After Balloon Incident - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Ara ..

Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N's election campaign: Ma ..

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N's election campaign: Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman ..

Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman NADRA

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource ..

Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource health institutions

3 minutes ago
 Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Puti ..

Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Putin to Discuss BRICS Summit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.