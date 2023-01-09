KSA pledges $1 bln for Pakistan at Geneva moot: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the brotherly country of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had pledged $1 billion to assist Pakistan in carrying out the daunting task of rehabilitation and resilient recovery from the flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the brotherly country of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had pledged $1 billion to assist Pakistan in carrying out the daunting task of rehabilitation and resilient recovery from the flood.

She shared the development on her Twitter handle.

The pledge was made at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

The minister, in another tweet, said the development partners were exploring collaborative ways in the second plenary phase of the Geneva Conference to build back better.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank had pledged $1 billion to build back better climate resilient infrastructure and adaptation, she added.