KSA ranked first in Govt. Strategy Index AI

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was ranked first globally in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence.

One of the indicators of the global classification of artificial intelligence was issued by Tortoise Intelligence, which evaluated more than 60 countries in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Germany and China secured the second and third rankings, respectively.

The Global Ranking of Artificial Intelligence incorporates more than 100 indicators, categorized into seven sub-pillars.

The Kingdom had accomplished a remarkable feat, scoring 100 percent in all criteria of the index related to artificial intelligence.

This included the establishment of the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) within the Kingdom, the presence of a dedicated government authority for artificial intelligence, the allocation of funding and budget for AI initiatives, and the formulation and monitoring of national targets for artificial intelligence.

This significant achievement by the Kingdom perfectly aligns with the overarching goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the country prominently in global indicators across various domains, the news wire further added.