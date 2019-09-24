KSA recommends to process biometrics locally

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recommends to process biometrics locally. Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims must submit their biometrics before travel to Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, KSA has issued a circular and said that stated the biometric registration is mandatory locally after obtaining Hajj or Umrah visa for all Pakistani pilgrims.

It further describes that the registering biometric information before arriving at the entry ports of the Kingdom is recommended to save waiting time at the airports and to facilitate a smooth entrance to KSA.Diplomatic sources told Online that recently, hundreds of visitors from Saudi Arabia were rejected an entry and sent back from the airport due to not following the correct visa procedures.

The circular further said that the newly introduced tourist e-visa CANNOT be used to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah.

It only allows tourist to attend concerts and sporting events happening in the Kingdom. Without the right visa and documentations, pilgrims will encounter fines and/or deportation to the home country.Talking about the benefits to perform biometrics before travelling for Hajj or Umrah, the official said that it is mandatory to provide biometric information to enter Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims face a risk of deportation if proper visa procedures are not followed. Once entire visa formality is completed including enrollment of biometric information, pilgrims can travel with a peace of mind fully focusing on the holy journey ahead of them.