UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSA Recommends To Process Biometrics Locally

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

KSA recommends to process biometrics locally

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recommends to process biometrics locally. Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims must submit their biometrics before travel to Saudi Arabia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recommends to process biometrics locally. Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims must submit their biometrics before travel to Saudi Arabia.The Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, KSA has issued a circular and said that stated the biometric registration is mandatory locally after obtaining Hajj or Umrah visa for all Pakistani pilgrims.

It further describes that the registering biometric information before arriving at the entry ports of the Kingdom is recommended to save waiting time at the airports and to facilitate a smooth entrance to KSA.Diplomatic sources told Online that recently, hundreds of visitors from Saudi Arabia were rejected an entry and sent back from the airport due to not following the correct visa procedures.

The circular further said that the newly introduced tourist e-visa CANNOT be used to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah.

It only allows tourist to attend concerts and sporting events happening in the Kingdom. Without the right visa and documentations, pilgrims will encounter fines and/or deportation to the home country.Talking about the benefits to perform biometrics before travelling for Hajj or Umrah, the official said that it is mandatory to provide biometric information to enter Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims face a risk of deportation if proper visa procedures are not followed. Once entire visa formality is completed including enrollment of biometric information, pilgrims can travel with a peace of mind fully focusing on the holy journey ahead of them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Arabia Visa All From Airport

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.