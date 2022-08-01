KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body apprised

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had deported/released some 2390 Pakistani prisoners mostly involved in drugs smuggling during the last three years, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the National Assembly on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had deported/released some 2390 Pakistani prisoners mostly involved in drugs smuggling during the last three years, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the National Assembly on Monday.

Giving reply to the question of MNA Shakila Luqman, she said around 870 prisoners were released in 2020, 916 in 2021 and 604 during 2022.

About the number of Pakistani prisoners released/ deported from the United States of America, Khar said so far 426 prisoners were released mostly involved in petty crimes.

Giving breakup of the details received from Mission, she said some 202 were released in 2019, 207 in 2020 while 17 in 2021.