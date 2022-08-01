UrduPoint.com

KSA Releases 2390, USA 426 Prisoners: NA Body Apprised

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body apprised

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had deported/released some 2390 Pakistani prisoners mostly involved in drugs smuggling during the last three years, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the National Assembly on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had deported/released some 2390 Pakistani prisoners mostly involved in drugs smuggling during the last three years, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the National Assembly on Monday.

Giving reply to the question of MNA Shakila Luqman, she said around 870 prisoners were released in 2020, 916 in 2021 and 604 during 2022.

About the number of Pakistani prisoners released/ deported from the United States of America, Khar said so far 426 prisoners were released mostly involved in petty crimes.

Giving breakup of the details received from Mission, she said some 202 were released in 2019, 207 in 2020 while 17 in 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Hina Rabbani Khar Drugs United States Saudi Arabia 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

45 seconds ago
 Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in fr ..

Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in front of KP PA

48 seconds ago
 Food outlets sealed for unhygienic conditions

Food outlets sealed for unhygienic conditions

49 seconds ago
 Repair work of the roads damaged during rains star ..

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Administrator

53 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification reg ..

Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification regarding retired employees' bene ..

16 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements ..

DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements for Muharram

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.