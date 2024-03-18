- Home
KSA to establish a state-of-the-art skill university in Pakistan to meet skilled workers demand
KSA To Establish A State-of-the-art Skill University In Pakistan To Meet Skilled Workers Demand
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development recently has planned to propose the dedication of a special quota for Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled workers for NEOM and other upcoming projects.
Additionally, a proposal for Saudi Arabia to establish a state-of-the-art Skill University in Pakistan further aligns the two nations in their pursuit of economic transformation, an official source told APP.
He said that collaboration in the training of Pakistani workers to meet the rising needs of the Saudi labor market and enhance their skills and capabilities were also key points of discussion.
The Ministry has proposed collaborative efforts between the Embassy of KSA in Islamabad, the Consulate General (CG) Karachi, and Pakistani authorities to facilitate the entry of new Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) into the Saudi sector.
The high-level delegation visit aims to align Pakistan's workforce with Saudi Arabia's economic transformation program under Vision 2030, fostering a strong partnership for mutual benefit.
The visit aims to enhance crucial remittances, contributing to the stability of Pakistan's economy and supporting the economic well-being of families that rely solely on these financial inflows.
Which was aimed at fostering collaboration and exploring employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom.
