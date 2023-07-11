Open Menu

KSA, U.A.E Keen To Explore Pakistan's Agri, IT, Mine Sector: Minister Of State For Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are keen to explore Pakistan's agriculture, information technology and mine sector for heavy investment

KSA had expressed the desire to Pakistan for investing 24 billion dollars in various fields, while U.A.E is contemplating utilizing over 20 billion dollars in this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said there are other foreign countries which have shown interest in investing 40-50 billion dollars in the Pakistani markets and sectors.

These countries wanted to provide loan money to Pakistan for investment purposes, he stated.

Pakistan, he said has a rich potential and resources for investment.

Commenting on the arrest of PTI chief for working against national institutions, he said, we are collecting solid evidence for the trial in the courts.

He made it clear that no one would be spared as per the law of this country. PTI chief, he said has been involved in May 9 mayhem. He said PTI regime had registered false cases against the rival party including PML-N leaders. He said the PML-N would not follow the negative agenda of PTI leaders.

He said that PTI leaders and workers who were found guilty of a crime would be punished soon.

