KSC appreciates PM for calling spade a spade during his speech at UNGA

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 29 (APP):Kashmir Scandinavian Council (KSC) has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's historical address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The organization appreciated prime minister for his bold and impressive speech at the UNGA, wherein the prime minister had highlighted the plight of besieged Kashmiris besides exposing Modi led fascist regime's racist ideology.

Voicing his satisfaction over the prime minister's speech the KSC Executive Director Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the PM's landmark speech has opened up new avenues and opportunities for pro-Kashmir lobbying groups besides paving a way for Kashmiri diaspora community to present Kashmir case more effectively at international level.

He said that the prime minister's speech on one hand raised the morale of besieged Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir while on the other it has proved as a catalyst to awaken the conscience of the world, which has been remorselessly watching the gory death of dance in Kashmir silently like that of a bystander.

The KSC chief expressed the hope that the world will shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its much needed role to settle the lingering dispute of Kashmir which he said was the major cause and consequence of tension and rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's role as a global leader, the Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan said, "It was heartening to see that prime minister aptly raised the most pressing issues faced by the Muslims around the globe and sought early redressal of the issues that have been major cause of the split between Muslims and the West.