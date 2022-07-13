UrduPoint.com

KSRC Completes Distribution Of Sacrificial Meat In 8 Districts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KSRC completes distribution of sacrificial meat in 8 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS-Relief) has implemented the Qurbani Project 1443H in Pakistan and completed distribution of sacrificial meat in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the relief centre slaughtered a total 300 bulls and 600 goats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and distributed among 80,297 deserving persons.

Under this program, sacrificial meat was distributed in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Chitral, Kohistan and Bajaur and district Ganche and Rondo in Gilgit Baltistan.

This sacrificial program is carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, local government and local NGO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Charsadda Chitral Kohistan Lakki Marwat Swabi Government

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

3 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.