KSRC handed over 2nd emergency relief consignment for flood victims to NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRC) has handed over another consignment of 20 emergency relief trucks carrying 190 tons loaded with essential food items to NDMA for flood-affected people of Baluchistan and other affected regions.

According to a press release issued by the embassy of Saudi Arabia here on Friday, around 2,000 Food packages handed over by KSRC, will help flood-affected people living in Baluchistan and north of Pakistan.

Each food package includes all essential items such as; 80 kg of flour, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of Sugar, and 5kg of Daal Chana which will be sufficient for a family.

The food bags will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local government.

More than 14000 people will get benefit from this emergency relief, it added.

It was pertinent to mention here that the King Salman Relief Centre has already distributed 3000 food packages among flood-affected people living in 6 districts of Baluchistan (Lesbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah) last week.