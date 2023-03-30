UrduPoint.com

KSRelief Completes Another NFIs Project In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has completed the distribution of the third and fourth phases of Non-Food Items (NFIs) kits consisting of 15,000 among flood-affected people living in Punjab and Sindh.

As a result, the total number of kits distributed has gone up to 50,000, and 350,000 Individuals benefited from these NFIs packages, said a Saudi Embassy's statement on Thursday.

According to the details, each NFIs kit comprises of two blankets, a shelter kit with a plastic mat, a kitchen set with Jerry can, and antibacterial soaps.

All these relief packages were distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority with the help of registered non-government organizations (implementing partners) and local government.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief to assist deserving families living in Pakistan.

