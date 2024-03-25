KSrelief Completes Distribution Of 5,000 Ramazan Packages In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) completed the distribution of 5000 food packages across four districts of Punjab in Ramzan.
In an unwavering commitment to address the pressing nutritional needs of the residents of Punjab, KSrelief has initiated the distribution of 5000 essential food packages across four districts including Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan in Punjab.
Each package, weighing 97 kg, contains essential food items to support a family for an entire month of Ramazan.
The contents include 80 kg of flour, five liters of cooking oil, five kg of sugar, two kg dates and five kg of Daal Chana.
Around 35,000 individuals across these four districts will be benefiting with this humanitarian effort, said a news release.
The project is being executed with collaboration with the National Disaster Management, local governments, and implemented through the coordinated efforts of KSrelief and its partner organization Hayat Foundation.
