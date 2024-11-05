KSrelief Concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully completed its extensive 50,000 Shelter Non-Food Items (NFIs) and Winter Kit Project for 2023-24, bringing essential aid to some of Pakistan's most vulnerable communities.
This project highlights KSrelief's dedication to delivering humanitarian support in response to the increasing challenges posed by climate-induced natural disasters.
Spanning four phases from September 2023 to October 2024, the initiative targeted areas severely affected by flash floods, heavy rainfall, and snowfall across 44 high-need districts in Pakistan. Through this effort, KSrelief distributed a total of 25,000 Shelter NFIs and 25,000 Winter Kits, aimed at helping communities withstand harsh winter conditions and rebuild their lives in the aftermath of these disasters.
In close collaboration with key government bodies—including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department (RR&SD)—KSrelief coordinated efforts with UN agencies such as UNOCHA and IOM, alongside local authorities. This approach ensured a cohesive, well-targeted response to meet the immediate needs of those impacted.
The KSrelief Shelter NFI and Winter Kits Project embodies KSrelief's commitment to alleviating suffering in times of crisis. By focusing on the most disaster-stricken regions, this project has provided essential support to over 350,000 individuals across Pakistan, enabling communities to recover and regain stability.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Task force to negotiate about saved amount with 18 IPPs in next phase: Senate body told2 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage12 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment22 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project22 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame22 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench33 minutes ago
-
Business leaders’ role in achieving sustainable development crucial: Romina42 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtaib's role in addressing public grievances42 minutes ago
-
DG RDA launches special awareness campaign about approved housing schemes, dengue disease42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates book fair at UoM42 minutes ago