KSrelief Concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully completed its extensive 50,000 Shelter Non-Food Items (NFIs) and Winter Kit Project for 2023-24, bringing essential aid to some of Pakistan's most vulnerable communities.

This project highlights KSrelief's dedication to delivering humanitarian support in response to the increasing challenges posed by climate-induced natural disasters.

Spanning four phases from September 2023 to October 2024, the initiative targeted areas severely affected by flash floods, heavy rainfall, and snowfall across 44 high-need districts in Pakistan. Through this effort, KSrelief distributed a total of 25,000 Shelter NFIs and 25,000 Winter Kits, aimed at helping communities withstand harsh winter conditions and rebuild their lives in the aftermath of these disasters.

In close collaboration with key government bodies including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department (RR&SD), KSrelief coordinated efforts with UN agencies such as UNOCHA and IOM, alongside local authorities. This approach ensured a cohesive, well-targeted response to meet the immediate needs of those impacted.

The KSrelief Shelter NFI and Winter Kits Project embodies KSrelief's commitment to alleviating suffering in times of crisis. By focusing on the most disaster-stricken regions, this project has provided essential support to over 350,000 individuals across Pakistan, enabling communities to recover and regain stability.

