KSrelief Concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully completed its extensive 50,000 Shelter Non-Food Items (NFIs) and Winter Kit Project for 2023-24, bringing essential aid to some of Pakistan's most vulnerable communities.
This project highlights KSrelief's dedication to delivering humanitarian support in response to the increasing challenges posed by climate-induced natural disasters.
Spanning four phases from September 2023 to October 2024, the initiative targeted areas severely affected by flash floods, heavy rainfall, and snowfall across 44 high-need districts in Pakistan. Through this effort, KSrelief distributed a total of 25,000 Shelter NFIs and 25,000 Winter Kits, aimed at helping communities withstand harsh winter conditions and rebuild their lives in the aftermath of these disasters.
In close collaboration with key government bodies including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department (RR&SD), KSrelief coordinated efforts with UN agencies such as UNOCHA and IOM, alongside local authorities. This approach ensured a cohesive, well-targeted response to meet the immediate needs of those impacted.
The KSrelief Shelter NFI and Winter Kits Project embodies KSrelief's commitment to alleviating suffering in times of crisis. By focusing on the most disaster-stricken regions, this project has provided essential support to over 350,000 individuals across Pakistan, enabling communities to recover and regain stability.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan1 minute ago
-
Patwari held for bribe1 minute ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NUML to strengthen academia-industry linkages1 minute ago
-
Primary Health Center inspected1 minute ago
-
ENU awards Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary with Honorary Professor Title1 minute ago
-
IPESC approves standardized academic calendar to streamline Pak student admissions1 minute ago
-
Hajj quota fixed at 179,210 for next year as federal cabinet approves policy1 minute ago
-
CM Murad launches modern Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president attends launch of new sample prototype for dental industry2 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet committee visits judicial academy to discuss new campus development2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore12 minutes ago