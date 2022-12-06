KSrelief Concludes Saudi Noor Voluntary Program to Combat Blindness in Morocco

RABAT, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded yesterday Saudi Noor Voluntary Program to combat blindness in Tiflet, Morocco, which was implemented from November 26, to December 3, 2022, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation.

The KSrelief's voluntary medical team has medically examined 5,800 cases, distributed 1,470 glasses and performed 462 surgeries to remove cataracts.

This comes as part of the projects related to combating blindness that being implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, for the low-income families, in a number of brotherly and friendly countries.