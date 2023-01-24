UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Delivers 50 Housing Units To People Affected By Torrents,floods In Al-Mahrah Governorate,Yemen

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 01:40 PM

YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed over 50 housing units to the people affected by torrents and floods in Al-Mahrah Governorate, Yemen on Monday.

This project comes within the relief projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and affected families in various Yemeni governorates.

