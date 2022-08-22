UrduPoint.com

KSRelief Dispatches 100 More Truckload Relief Goods For Flood-hit People In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has dispatched 100 more emergency relief trucks carrying 950 tons of essential food items to the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to meet the needs of affected people.

According to a Saudi Embassy news release on Monday, some 10,000 food packages would help over 70,000 flood-affected people living in 17 districts in all the provinces of Pakistan.

Each food package contained 95 kilograms essential food items, including 80kg flour, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg sugar, and 5kg of Daal Chana, which is sufficient for the family for the whole month, the news release said.

The food bags would be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local government.

Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said both the countries enjoyed close relations. The kingdom, he said, had always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time, especially in disasters.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz thanked the Saudi ambassador, KSRlief director and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous and timely support for the flood victims.

KSRelief has already distributed 5,000 food packages among the flood-affected people in Balochistan. This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the KSA, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist affected families living in Pakistan.

