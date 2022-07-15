UrduPoint.com

KSRelief Dispatches Emergency Relief For Flood-hit People Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 11:16 PM

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has dispatched emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tons essential food items to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has dispatched emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tons essential food items to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood affected people.

About 3,000 food packages would help the flood-hit people in six districts of Balochistan, including Lesbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah and Qilla Abdullah, a Saudi Embassy news release said on Friday.

Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, contained all necessary essential food items i.e 80kg flour, 5 litres cooking oil , 5kg sugar and 5kg split chickpeas lentil (daal chana), which could suffice a family for one whole month, the embassy said.

The food bags, which would be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Government of Balochistan, would benefit more than 21,000 people.

"This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist affected families living in Pakistan," the news release said.

